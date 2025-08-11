Kumkum Bhagya’s Sriti Jha Misses Co-star Shabir Ahluwalia, Pens An Emotional Birthday Wish

Sriti Jha left fans in nostalgia with her latest dump. On her social media, the actress posted a reel from the Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, showcasing the throwback moments from the show, taking fans back in the golden days. However, this isn’t a throwback post but an emotional yet funny birthday wish for co-star Shabir Ahluwalia. Shabir celebrated his birthday on August 10 and turned 46 this year.

The gorgeous Sriti delighted her fans by sharing the most loved moments of Abhi and Pragya. The video showcases the sequence from the show where Sriti, as Pragya, starts jumping with happiness, and Abhi soon joins her in the madness, allowing fans to relive the good old days of Abhi and Pragya. Their chemistry and romance from Kumkum Bhagya was always in headlines, and yet again the duo have caught our attention.

However, with the funny reel, showcasing the throwback moments, Sriti also penned a small note appreciating her co-star and expressing her feelings, saying she misses him a lot. The actress wrote, “Best insaan, Brilliant insaan, Sexy insaan. Happy birthday, @shabirahluwalia. No better way to wish you, Miss you every day.”

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia share a great bond. They became viewers’ favorite as Abhi and Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya. However, their behind-the-scenes banter and casual mention of each other define their ‘forever wala’ friendship.

Sriti Jha last appeared in the Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. On the other hand, Shabir Ahluwalia is currently working on the Sony SAB show Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil.