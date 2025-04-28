Kunal Karan Kapoor’s Bold New Role in ‘Tenali Rama’

Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama has captivated audiences with its compelling stories of the legendary court poet and master strategist, brought to life by the talented Krishna Bharadwaj. Known for blending humor, intelligence, and timeless wisdom, the show now takes a gripping new turn with the introduction of actor Kunal Karan Kapoor in the pivotal role of Laxmanappa Bhattaru, aka Laxman.

A former army doctor-turned-sleuth, Laxman’s entry will stir things up in more ways than one. Loyal, thoughtful, and fiercely intelligent, Laxman is a man of science and reason. He left a life of violence to seek purpose in knowledge, truth, and justice.

His arrival in Rama’s world marks the start of an unexpected yet dynamic partnership—one that combines intellect and strength. While Tenali Rama is known as the kingdom’s most clever mind, Laxman is the voice of reason, balancing Rama’s flamboyant personality with calm pragmatism. Laxman often becomes the unexpected hero in high-stakes situations.

From bringing biological insights and medical expertise to sword-wielding combat and handyman hacks, Laxman is the complete package. His dynamic with Rama—part bromance, part battle of ideologies—adds a whole new layer of depth and drama to the show.

Kunal Karan Kapoor, who plays Laxmanappa Bhattaru in Tenali Rama, shared, “Laxman is unlike any character I’ve played before—he’s layered, reflective, and has a quiet strength that really drew me in. Joining Tenali Rama as a retired army doctor searching for peace, only to be swept into thrilling adventures, promises an exciting new chapter.

My association with Sony SAB spans over two wonderful decades, and each time I come back, it feels like picking up an old book with new chapters waiting to be discovered. On a more personal note, this is my first historical and costume show and the idea of wearing something so period-specific can be daunting, but the team here has done a fabulous job with the look, and I’m glad I took this up. I remember my first day on set, standing in front of the mirror, adjusting to the feel of the outfit, and wondering if I could pull it off. But as the day went on, I felt more and more connected to the character, and now, it’s hard to imagine Laxman without the costume.”

