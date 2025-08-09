Kundali Bhagya Fame Shraddha Arya’s Twins Mark Their First Raksha Bandhan – Adorable Pics Inside

Shraddha Arya, known for her appearance in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya, recently celebrated a heartwarming milestone as her adorable twin babies marked their first Raksha Bandhan. The actress has won hearts with grace on-screen and a vibrant social media presence shared an adorable glimpse into the intimate celebration, leaving fans gushing over the cuteness overload.

Shraddha penned a heartfelt note on behalf of her twin babies celebrating Raksha Bandhan. The note reads, “Before you even opened your eyes to this world, your souls already knew each other. MY TWINS… may this bond only grow stronger with every breath you take…. Today is just the beginning to a lifetime of protecting, cherishing, and carrying a part of each other’s heart. Happy First Raksha Bandhan!!!!

#lifelines #MyWorld #FirstRakhi #LifetimeOfTogetherness #RakshaBandhan.”

The adorable photo dump is a treat to the eyes. The actress’s girl child, Siya, wore a pastel pink lehenga set exuding grace and cuteness with hanging details that say ‘Meri Pehli Rakhi’. On the other hand, the boy child, Shaurya, looked the cutest in the mirror, embellished with a pink kurta set. Though the actress his their cute faces, their adorable little fits and attire scream ‘cuteness overloaded’.

Shraddha also posted family photos with her twin babies and husband Rahul Nagal, making the festive occasion even more special. The little family of four also posed with their grandparents, making it a million-dollar photo. Shraddha always grabs the spotlight with her social media dump, and these new photos are just next-level adorable.