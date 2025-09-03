Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura Joins Mannat Cast, Reunites With Mukta Dhond After 7 Years

TV star Manit Joura, known for his appearance in Zee TV’s one of the most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, is all set to return to the screens in a new avatar. The actor has now joined the show Mannat – Har Khushi Paane Ki on Colors TV. Mannat casts Ayesha Singh and Adnan Khan in the lead roles.

On her Instagram handle, Mannat’s producer Mukta Dhond posted a picture of actor Manit Joura and announced the news of Manit joining the show, revealing this is their reunion after seven years. Mukta Dhond worked with Manit in the show Kundali Bhagya. Mukta was a creative of Kundali Bhagya.

Sharing the excitement and good news, Mukta wrote in the caption, “Back together after 7 whole years. #excited #mhkpk #mannat .. #comingsoon #dhairya.”

Talking about Manit Joura’s role, the actor will appear as the parallel lead in the show Mannat. He will reportedly become the love interest of Ayesha Singh’s character, Mannat. However, further details about the Manit’s entry in Mannat are yet to be revealed.

Manit Joura has appeared in Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaa, Prem Bandhan, SuperCops Vs SuperVillains, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Ram Milaayi Jodi, Naagin 6, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, and others. He has also appeared in films like Band Baaja Baaraat and Love Shagun.