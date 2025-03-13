Laughter Chefs Season 2: From Partner Swap to Special Guests on Set

COLORS’ Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment is turning up the heat with off-the-charts comedy and twists that sizzle! This week, Bharti stirs the pot by announcing a spicy partner swap, leaving contestants scrambling to get their recipes right.

The madness starts as the stars groove into the episode on ‘Hello Brother,’ setting the tone for a feast of chaos. But just as things start to simmer, Krushna adds his tadka by pranking everyone with the news that Bharti won’t be coming. Abdu tosses his chef’s hat in the ring, declaring himself the new kitchen king! But Bharti bursts in with her recipe for trouble — breaking up all the cooking duos and forming fresh teams!

As Abhishek, Elvish, and Samarth turn up the heat bickering over Rubina, Ankita makes it clear that for her, Vicky is always her main man! With double bonus stars on the menu, the teams dive into their first challenge: Fafda & Kairi Ka Chunda! But with new partners and Bharti’s roasting skills on full blast, the kitchen becomes a pressure cooker of chaos and comedy.

The laughter bubbles over as teams tackle the next challenge: Veg Egg Curry, where the ‘eggs’ are cleverly crafted from paneer and mashed potatoes. While the contestants whisk away, Rubina and Bharti spice things up by teasing Rahul and Mannara, saying they look like a newlywed couple whipping up their first rasoi!

When you think the cooking pot couldn’t get hotter, Kapil Sharma’s mom and mother-in-law pop in like surprise ingredients, serving up their signature warmth and hearty laughs! Meanwhile, Krushna and Abdu toss in some musical masala, rapping and roasting the contestants as they prep Criss-Cross Potatoes & Designer Coffee. In a sweet twist, Kapil’s mom even jumps in to help Krushna nail his coffee recipe!

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi steps in with his trademark flair for the grand finale! With a special cooking station dedicated just to him, Harpal whips up Rasile Aloo Mattar — a delightful treat cooked especially for Bharti. Meanwhile, the contestants roll up their sleeves for the ultimate challenge: Katahal Naan Bombs, where jackfruit steals the spotlight as the star ingredient. With surprise shake-ups, laughter on full boil, and flavours flying everywhere, this Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment episode is one tasty rollercoaster you won’t want to miss!

Watch the latest season of ‘Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ Co-powered by Rajdhani Besan, Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air Fresheners, India Gate Basmati Rice, Berger Paints Finolex Cables and Sprite, Special Partner – Catch Masala every Saturday-Sunday at 9:30 pm only on COLORS!