Laughter Chefs Season 2: Nia Sharma, Aly Goni & Reem Shaikh Makes the Strong Comeback

Season 2 could not be completed without the Season 1 contestants, as fans eagerly demanded their return to “Laughter Chef.” The wait is over! Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, and Reem Shaikh are back for “Laughter Chef” Season 2. COLORS‘ “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” has served up a sizzling surprise with the return of these original gang members, marking a new chapter for the show.

The episode begins on a cheerful note, with the entire cast celebrating Sudesh Ji’s newest milestone—becoming a grandfather. However, just as congratulations are shared, curiosity starts to bubble up: Who will be entering next?

With dramatic lighting, fluttering leaves, and iconic background music straight out of a Bollywood family saga, Nia Sharma enters, ensuring all eyes are on her. But this isn’t just a glamorous comeback — she is on a mission with bones to pick, and she isn’t holding back. From playful accusations to pointed jabs, she addressed past grievances with sarcasm and raw emotion — turning her return into a mini courtroom of chaos, with Sudesh Lehri at the center of it all.

When everyone catches their breath, Aly Goni walks in, sparking a fresh wave of excitement. But he isn’t all smiles—he quickly reminds the group about one-sided friendships and promises that weren’t kept. Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek’s comic timing is on fire, especially as he teased Rubina about an “emotional exit” and cheekily interrogated Bharti about her on-screen pairings.

Right then, Reem Shaikh joins the party, completing the OG trio. The competition gets a major upgrade with these three back in the kitchen. Will the old camaraderie melt away or rise again?

Reem Shaikh says, “Coming back to this kitchen feels like coming home, but also like returning to a battlefield of food. I had no idea how much I would miss the madness and everyone I knew kept asking me about my experience of the show. Watching the audience’s love for the episodes, energy, laughter, and chaos, I knew I had to be part of it again. This time, I’m here not just to cook but to reclaim my space.”

Aly Goni says, “I’ve always believed that reality shows reveal the real you — and on Laughter Chefs, the apron doesn’t just cover your clothes, it exposes your personality. I was super touched to have all the other celeb contestants miss me on this show and I guess that just made my comeback sweeter. Riding on all the blessings I’ve received for my cooking skills, I’m here to stir things up again.”

Lays Flavours of the World Presents Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Co. powered by Envy Perfumes, Pour Home Air fresheners, and India Gate Basmati Rice.