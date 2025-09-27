‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’ Bags Prime Time Slot On Star Plus, Replaces Popular Show Aarti Anjali Awasthi

Star Plus is launching a new show, ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi’, for its viewers, and the name itself sounds intriguing. In addition, the story of two rivals getting hitched for life in a marriage relationship brings in more drama and twists, keeping the viewers hooked. A major update has now been announced regarding the show’s airtime. The show, which is set to premiere soon, was originally scheduled to air at 7:00 PM, but the ‘prime time’ has now been changed.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi, Star Plus’s new show, was earlier scheduled to premiere at 7:00 PM starting from October 7th. However, according to the latest update, the show has been shifted to the prime time slot of 8:00 PM, replacing the popular show Aarti Anjali Awasthi, which currently airs at 8:00 PM.

On the other hand, Aarti Anjali Awasthi is likely to go off-air soon and might be shifted to the 7:00 PM time slot if it doesn’t end. An official update about Aarti Anjali Awasthi is awaited.

The Star Plus show Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi is a new show produced by Cockrow and Shaikh Entertainment. The production house earlier gave a super hit show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The new stars, Manjeet Makkar plays the male lead character of Krishna, and Divya Patil plays the female lead character of Khushi.