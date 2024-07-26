Mangal Lakshmi Actress Deepika Singh Turns 35, Celebrates Birthday With Co-stars Of The Show

The charismatic, talented and beautiful television actress Deepika Singh turned 35 years old today on 26th July 2024. The actress is known for her skillful acting performances on screen, becoming a household name. Besides that, her social media presence keeps her in top buzz, whether making trendy reels or sharing new photos. However, today she dropped a glimpse of her birthday celebration on the sets of a show.

Mangal Lakshmi actress Deepika Singh’s birthday celebration on the sets of the show

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Singh shared the story posted by her hair stylist. In the video, the actress enjoys the love and blessings from co-stars and crew after the cake cutting. She also treated her sweet tooth with a delicious cake. With happiness, her face looked glowing, and we couldn’t get over her charm. The sets of the show became a celebration place. Everyone wished the actress filling her mouth with cake. With her facial expressions, the actress felt overwhelmed.

View Instagram Post 1: Mangal Lakshmi Actress Deepika Singh Turns 35, Celebrates Birthday With Co-stars Of The Show

Deepika Singh enjoys a massive fandom on Instagram with more than 5 million followers. Her regular posts and engaging content make her a favorite of many. However, the actress rose to fame with her performance as Sandhya in the StarPlus show Diya Aur Bati Hum. After the show, the actress took a long break and made her come back to a totally different character, as Mangal in Mangal Lakshmi show, airing on Colors.