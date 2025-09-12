Manit Joura on Playing Dhairya in COLORS ‘Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki’: “My character, Dhairya, is a senior inspector who enters….

COLORS’ show ‘Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki’ is gearing up for its most intense and thrilling chapter with the new entry of Manit Joura as cop Dhairya.

The powerhouse performer Manit Joura makes a commanding return to COLORS with “Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki.” He steps into the revered khaki uniform as Dhairya, a senior inspector whose arrival promises to shake the very foundations of the story. Starring alongside Ayesha Singh as Mannat and Adnan Khan as Vikrant, Manit brings his signature screen magnetism and depth to a character destined to change the course of events. His comeback comes at a perfect time, as the show prepares for its most intense and thrilling chapter yet.

After the brutal murder of Mallika’s (Sharain Khanduja) beloved Dadaji, Rajinder, the Saluja household is plunged into chaos and suspicion. Fingers point squarely at Anirudh—Mannat’s father—as the prime suspect. The entire family turns against him, except Mannat, who refuses to accept his guilt.

Determined to uncover the truth and clear her father’s name, Mannat embarks on a lonely quest for justice, defying her loved ones and risking everything she holds dear. Just as hope begins to fade, she crosses paths with Dhairya—a mysterious figure who steps in as her silent saviour.

But Dhairya is more than he seems.

His quiet resolve and relentless pursuit of the truth unsettle both friends and foes, blurring the lines between ally and adversary. As secrets unravel and alliances shift, Dhairya becomes the wildcard no one expected—the one man who might bring justice, or destroy everything in the process.

Manit Joura on stepping into the role of Dhairya in COLORS’ ‘Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki’, “My character, Dhairya, is a senior inspector who enters the story at its most volatile moment, stepping into a household riddled with suspicion, secrets, and heartbreak. He walks in with motives wrapped in mystery. You can never quite tell if he is good or bad, a saviour to the main character or an antagonist to her love story. Slipping back into the role of a police officer has been one of the most rewarding experiences; playing this character is my tribute to real-life heroes who fight to protect us. He is methodical, relentless, and unafraid to dig for the truth, yet he’s human, carrying shadows from his past that fuel his pursuit of justice. To Mannat, he could be the one to believe in her father Anirudh’s innocence, but to others, he’s an unpredictable force who might expose what they’ve fought to hide. I can’t wait for viewers to see how Dhairya changes everything in the story.”

