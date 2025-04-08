MasterChef India’s ‘Gujju Ben’ Urmila Asher Passes Away at 79

Urmila Jamnadas Asher, known to many as “Gujju Ben” from her appearance on MasterChef India, passed away in Mumbai on Monday at the age of 79. News of her passing was shared via a heartfelt post on her official Instagram account late that night.

Asher’s presence on the cooking reality show left a mark on viewers across the country. She entered the competition at an age when many shy away from the public eye, becoming an example of following one’s passion without hesitation. Through her participation, she connected with audiences by bringing not just food to the table, but stories, warmth, and resilience.

The tribute post announcing her passing described her as someone who embraced life with courage and optimism. It encouraged followers to remember her not with sorrow, but with the same energy she brought into their lives — through laughter, love, and determination. Her journey, according to the message, will continue to live on through those she inspired.

Her final rites were conducted on Tuesday morning at Chandan Wadi crematorium in Mumbai, where family and close friends gathered to bid farewell.

Asher had become a familiar face for viewers, especially among those who looked for motivation beyond conventional timelines. Her participation in a competitive format at an older age challenged perceptions and encouraged many to reconsider their own dreams.

While she may no longer be present, her impact continues to echo through the lives she touched — both in and out of the kitchen.