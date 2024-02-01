Media Reports: Bigg Boss 11 contestant files rape case against a friend

A former contestant of Bigg Boss 11 has filed a rape case against a friend. As per reports in India Today, the incident came to light as the actor approached the South Delhi police station to register her complaint. According to the victim’s statement, the accused, known to her since 2022, allegedly lured her to his flat under the pretext of a meeting with friends. Despite her initial refusal, the accused persisted, and during a lunch meeting last year, she claims to have been drugged and subsequently assaulted.

The police wasted no time and promptly registered an FIR, launching an investigation into the matter. The actress, who gained recognition for her spirited presence and interactions on Bigg Boss 11, is now grappling with a traumatic incident. As per the report from Free Press Journal, the actress has said in her complaint, “The accused has been known to me since 2022. when I was in Delhi last year, the accused told me that some of his friends wanted to meet me. Initially, I refused but the accused kept on insisting on me. As he continued to force me for a meeting, I met him on a lunch last year. During the meeting, he drugged me and then raped me. Later, he promised to marry me.”

Recently, Bigg Boss concluded its seventeenth season, where stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui walked away with the coveted trophy. Abhishek Kumar was the first runner-up, while actor Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the season.