Meet Ritu Pyne: The Rising Star of Zee Bangla’s New Serial Malabadal

Ritu Pyne, the new heroine of Zee Bangla’s latest serial, Malabadal, is making waves with her impressive performance as Ghatakdidi. But few know about her journey from a small town in Midnipur to becoming a leading lady in the Tollywood industry. In a recent interview, Ritu shared her story, revealing her passion for acting, classical dance, and baking.

Born and raised in Midnipur, Ritu was an excellent student, winning a gold medal in college for her academic achievements. However, her true calling was acting, which she pursued after moving to Kolkata. She began her journey by participating in a beauty pageant, which led to her entry into the Tollywood industry.

Ritu’s first role was as a side character in Star Jalsa’s serial Anurager Chhowa, where she played Ira. However, her breakthrough came when she was cast as the heroine in Malabadal, opposite Biswajit Ghosh, known for his roles in Ke Apon Ke Por and Khelna Bari.

The actress is thrilled to be working with director Swarnendu Samaddar and is focused on making the serial a success. She’s not worried about TRP ratings, as she’s receiving a positive response from the audience. Ritu’s passion for acting is evident in her performance, and she’s determined to make Malabadal a long-running serial.

Apart from acting, Ritu is a skilled classical dancer trained in Bharatnatyam and Rabindra dance. She’s also an avid baker and enjoys making cakes in her free time. Ritu’s versatility and talent have made her a rising star in the Tollywood industry.

As Ghatakdidi in Malabadal, Ritu is winning hearts with her performance. Her journey from a small-town girl to a leading lady inspires many. With her dedication and passion, Ritu Pyne is sure to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry.

Ritu’s experience working with the cast and crew of Malabadal has been wonderful, and she’s grateful for the opportunity to play such a strong and dynamic character. She’s excited to see how the audience responds to the serial and is confident it will succeed.