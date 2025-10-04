Megha Chakraborty And Karam Rajpal’s Star Plus Show Ishaani To End Soon, Reports

Another Star Plus show is set to end soon. Jhanak’s spin-off show, Ishaani, is all set to go off-air soon. Amidst the ongoing changes where all the channels are ending shows within months, Ishaani is the next. The rumors of the show heading for the end already buzzed in the headlines, and fans were expecting this after the series of shows going off-air and all because of the declining TRP ratings.

As per the latest media reports, Ishaani is set to end soon, and it will probably air its last episode at the end of October. Also, lead actors Megha Chakraborty and Karan Rajpal have been informed about the maker’s decision to call it an end.

Ishaani started off with Megha Chakraborty playing the lead as her story in the show Jhanak got attention, prompting makers to consider a spin-off. Later, new actors were introduced, where Karan Rajpal joined in as the lead. However, the show didn’t do well on the TRP chart.

However, neither the actors, the channel, nor the production house made any official statement about Ishaani going off-air, and it is still unclear. The show started off in July, and it is set to end within 4 months of release.

Recent reports suggested that Star Plus is heading for a major revamp under which several shows that fail to connect with the viewers will end by November 2025 and will be replaced by new shows to strengthen the line-up.

Ishaani is a Star Plus show starring Megha Chakraborty and Karam Rajpal in the lead roles. The show is produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures.