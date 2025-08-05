Modern Family Stars Ty Burrell And Ariel Winter Leave Los Angeles For Quieter Life

After over a decade in the spotlight on the hit sitcom Modern Family, actors Ty Burrell and Ariel Winter have both stepped away from life in Los Angeles, each seeking a quieter, more grounded lifestyle away from the pressures of Hollywood.

After the series finale in 2020, Burrell and his wife Holly and their two daughters relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah. The actor, who played the charming and consistent Phil Dunphy, couldn’t have been more pleased about his family relocating to the mountains and enjoying a simpler lifestyle instead of the fast-paced city life. While the whole experience was different, especially as he and his family were not accustomed to the outdoors, Burrell explained that they were finally able to enjoy their home and family while raising their daughters in calmer surroundings, as reported by The Independent.

Ariel Winter, who played Alex Dunphy on the show, decided to leave Los Angeles at the same time. After having grown up in the industry since she was four years old, Winter received significant media attention and criticism as a teenager. Years of ugly press and headlines damaged Winter’s mental health and body-image, and she began to distance herself from the city where much of the trauma had taken place.

The couple moved with her partner, Luke Benward, who is also an actor, not to leave her career behind entirely, but to find herself outside of the public eye. She is relatively open to future projects, but the move was about getting herself space and severing herself from a hard part of her life.

Both stars, once at the heart of a major network series, are now focused on family, wellness, and a renewed sense of purpose far from the pressures of Los Angeles.