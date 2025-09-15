Mother-Daughter Bond: Munmun Dutta’s Emotional Airport Farewell

Television actress Munmun Dutta, widely loved for her role as Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was spotted at Mumbai airport in an emotional moment as she came to see off her mother.

In a heartwarming display of affection and respect, Munmun followed traditional Indian customs—touching her mother’s feet and taking her blessings before departure. She then hugged and kissed her mother, clearly overwhelmed by the moment, and held her hand tightly until the very last point she could accompany her—right up to the departure gate.

Dressed in a simple yet elegant outfit, Munmun kept her airport appearance low-key, but her emotional bond with her mother didn’t go unnoticed by onlookers. Fans and paparazzi present at the airport were quick to appreciate her gesture, calling it “pure” and “deeply rooted in culture.”

The actress has often spoken about her close relationship with her mother, and this moment was yet another public display of the strong bond they share.