Naagin Fame Sudhaa Chandran Joins Sony TV’s ‘Aami Daakini’ To Add a Chilling Twist

Sudhaa Chandran, the popular Indian actress known for her appearance in shows like Naagin, is all set to return to screens with Sony TV’s new show Aami Daakini. The show, starring Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles, is a horror mystery drama that brings a fresh wave for viewers.

Sudhaa is known for her impactful roles, whether appearing in a positive character or a negative. With her roles, she has become an icon. And her entry in the horror drama will add chilling twists to the show, treating the viewers with something unexpected. However, details about Sudhaa’s character are yet to be revealed.

Talking about Sudhaa’s previous work, she is a veteran star with her appearance in iconic shows. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Rishtey, Naagin 1, 2, 3, and 6, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bepannah Pyaar, Doree, among others. Not just that, she has worked in several films like Mayuri, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, Anjaam, Malamaal Weekly, and others.

Apart from that, Sudhaa has also participated in several reality shows such as Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, Bigg Boss 14, Kitchen Champion, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 2, and others.

Aami Daakini is a Sony TV show produced by Shrikant Mohta’s SVF Entertainment. The show stars Hitesh Bharadwaj and Rachi Sharma in the lead roles. It launched on February 24, 2025.