Nakuul Mehta To Headline Gul Khan’s Upcoming Show On StarPlus, Reports

Actor Nakuul Mehta is all set to return to the screens with a new role in the upcoming Star Plus show. Known for his on-screen presence, the actor has always won hearts with his acting skills, and no wonder fans are missing him badly and want to see him again very soon. So, there is good news as the actor is likely to appear again with a new show.

As per the latest media reports, Ishqbaaaz producer Gul Khan is all set to bring a new show on Star Plus, and for the same actor, Nakuul Mehta is in talks for the lead role. However, there is no confirmation about the same, but the news has created buzz on the internet.

If Nakuul gets locked in for Gul Khan’s next for Star Plus, it will be his third show with the producer after the hit shows Ishqbaaaz and Dol Bole Oberoi.

Gul Khan has produced several shows under her production house, 4 Lions Films. She has given hits like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Qubool Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Nazar, Aashiqana, and her most recent, Jaadu Teri Nazar – Daayan Ka Mausam.

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta last appeared in the Sony TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. He has also appeared in shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Never Kiss Your Best Friend, and others.