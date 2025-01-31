NDTV Profit ropes in top market voices and leaders to deliver in depth coverage of Union Budget 2025

NDTV Profit, India’s premier business news channel, is all set to deliver comprehensive, real-time coverage of the Union Budget 2025-26 – featuring expert analysis, industry reactions, and investor-focused insights. With tax reforms, sectoral shifts, and global economic dynamics in focus, this year’s budget holds immense significance for businesses, policymakers, and private investors alike.

NDTV Profit kicked off its budget season with the “Investors’ Guide” event on January 25, featuring insights from Ramesh Damani among other eminent market experts. This momentum continues with an all-day Union Budget Special on Saturday, February 1, starting at 7 a.m. and running late into the evening. The budget programming is designed to give viewers actionable insights that will help them invest better.

In the plan to decode the budget and deliver actionable insights, NDTV Profit’s coverage will include discussions on Taxation & Policy Shifts, Sectors to Watch, Spotlight on Startups, What This Budget Means for Gen Z. Direct and live coverage from CII and FICCI will bring in Industry Perspectives from top leaders’ reactions to the provisions in the budget.

NDTV Profit’s power packed line up of experts on the budget day include:

• Raamdeo Agarwal, Chairman & Co-founder, Motilal Oswal

• Vijay Kedia, Ace Investor

• Sanjeev Puri, Chairman and MD ITC Ltd.; President CII

• Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI & Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited

• Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder & CIO, Marcellus Investment Manager

• Rashesh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group

• Pranav Sayta, National Leader International Tax and Transaction Services, EY India

• Prashant Khemka, Founder, WhiteOak Capital Group

• Nilesh Shah, Founder, Envision Capital

• Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Niraj Shah and Tamanna Inamdar will helm the all-day coverage, which will be supported by NDTV Profit’s anchors, ground reporters and its robust research team.

Emerged as the go-to platform for investors, NDTV Profit saw the highest concurrent viewership on its YouTube livestream during last year’s budget coverage, reaffirming its strong position in business news. This year, the channel once again brings together top voices in the financial world to decode the budget’s impact on taxation, key sectors, and investment trends, providing viewers with actionable insights to navigate these changes effectively.

With a 360-degree presence across TV, mobile app, website and YouTube channel, NDTV Profit ensures that audiences can access budget insights anytime, anywhere. The newsroom, comprising seasoned journalists and new-age reporters, will deliver real-time updates, market reactions, and industry expert opinions as the budget unfolds.

NDTV Profit remains committed to simplifying financial news for its viewers through sharp, transparent, and insightful reporting. As India anticipates the Union Budget 2025, NDTV Profit stands ready to be the investor’s most trusted budget companion with Budget 2025 – Accelerate India.