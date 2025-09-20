Netizens Question Gaurav Khanna’s Gameplay In Bigg Boss 19 — Is His Charm Fading?

Gaurav Khanna needs no introduction! The charming green flag of Indian television is loved for his charismatic screen presence and persona; however, he is facing a completely different reception inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. Entering the show with a huge fanbase and high expectations, Gaurav has disappointed his fans with his gameplay, as many netizens claim that with his personality inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, he is losing his charm.

Gaurav has been targeted since the start of the show, whether it be Kunickaa Sadanand, Amaal Mallik, or even Tanya Mittal, but he has stayed calm in all the chaos, and maybe that’s his style.

But co-contestant Baseer Ali in the recent episode questioned Gaurav for his contribution in the show, calling him out for not cooking, participating in tasks, and being merely involved in the game. On the contrary, Gaurav defended himself, citing that he thinks he is doing well and that Bigg Boss isn’t a physical task show but a mind game show, sparking a debate on the internet regarding Gaurav’s presence in the show.

Not just that, the whole Bigg Boss 19 contestants targeted Gaurav, calling out his limited participation in the game, leading to many fans expressing their disappointment with him not coming out as a true player.

Check out the comments-

On the other hand, a user defended Gaurav, excusing his injury.

Adding to the online debate, in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 19, Salman brutally slams Gaurav for not actively participating in the show, mentioning that he was seen only for 20 minutes the whole week. Not just that, even Salman called him ‘overrated’.

Will Salman Khan’s advice change Gaurav Khanna’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 19?

In conclusion, Gaurav Khanna is a strong personality, and Bigg Boss fans expect more from him as it’s a show where one has to prove themselves. Talking about the charm, absolutely no charm of Gaurav’s is still intact, but he is on the verge of losing it if he fails to show his true player mode.