New Jodi Alert: Kanika Mann & Sumedh Mudgalkar To Lead Colors TV’s Next – Reports

Colors TV is gearing up for a new show on the channel. As per the reports, actress Kanika Mann and actor Sumedh Mudgalkar have been roped in to play the leads in the upcoming untitled show. This will be the first time Kanika and Sumedh pair opposite each other, and it will be interesting to see how the duo win hearts with their acting skills and chemistry on-screen. As per the Saas Bahu Aur Betiyan reports, the upcoming Colors TV show will be a Mythological Saga, building up curiosity among fans.

Kanika Mann

Kanika Kaur Mann is a popular Indian actress in Hindi television. She rose to fame with her dual role in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. She is a graduate in terms of education, while her career has some interesting projects, including Roohaniyat, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Badho Bahu, Mahajan Orchestra, Chand Jalne Laga, and many more. She is a powerhouse of talents and has carved a niche in the entertainment business.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

On the other hand, Sumedh is no less than Kanika in terms of popularity. He is a fine actor who is a film and TV actor, alongside being a good dancer. He caught attention with his participation in dance reality shows Dance Maharashtra Dance and Dance India Dance. However, his acting journey started with Dil Dosti Dance, and he appeared in a plethora of projects like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Bucket List, Manjha, Escapye Live, Ali Baba, and more. His most famous character was Lord Krishna in the show Radhakrishn.