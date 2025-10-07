Noyontara To End Soon, Dhaakad Beera Gets A New Time Slot & Tu Juliet Jatt Di Locks Release Date

Colors TV is all set for a shuffle as makers roll out big updates on the ongoing shows and upcoming shows. The recently released show Noyontara, produced by Peninsula Pictures, has been in the headlines for some time, with the makers planning to axe the show. With the latest developments, the show is reportedly set to go off-air soon. Simultaneously, new time slot changes have been made to the show Dhaakad Beera, produced by Inspire Films, while the upcoming show Tu Juliet Jatt Di has confirmed its release date.

On its official Instagram page, Colors TV uploaded a promo for the upcoming show Tu Juliet Jatt Di, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited, revealing the show’s release date. The new show will premiere on October 27 at 7:00 PM, which also hints at a major time change for the show Dhaakad Beera.

As the new show Tu Juliet Jatt Di will take the prime time slot of 7:00 PM, replacing the current show Dhaakad Beera. This also means that Dhaakad Beera will air on a new time slot. According to the reports, Dhaakad Beera will be shifted to the early time slot of 6:30 PM, starting from the day the new show premieres, which is October 27.

These changes suggest that Noyontara is likely to air its last episode on October 26, and Dhaakad Beera will replace the show at the 6:30 PM slot starting from October 27.

Are you excited about the new show, and will it improve the ratings of Colors TV shows?