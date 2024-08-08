On-Screen Couple Rahul and Rooqma Team Up Again

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee and Rooqma Roy, the beloved on-screen pair from the hit soap opera, are again making headlines with their latest collaboration. The duo, who had sparked rumors of a romantic relationship in the past, has reunited for an upcoming show on Doordarshan, scheduled to air on August 9.

Rahul recently shared pictures on Instagram featuring himself and Rooqma in traditional attire, hinting at their new project. The post, captioned ” Close people and distant visions,” has left fans overjoyed and eager for more.

In the pictures, Rahul is seen wearing a vibrant Punjabi outfit, while Rooqma looks stunning in a white saree and pink blouse surrounded by flowers. The chemistry between the two is undeniable; their fans can’t get enough of it.

The upcoming show on Doordarshan marks Rahul and Rooqma’s return to the small screen together, and fans can’t wait to see them recreate their magic. Despite past rumors of a romantic relationship, the duo has maintained a professional relationship, and their on-screen chemistry remains undeniable.

With their latest collaboration, Rahul and Rooqma are set to captivate audiences again, and their fans eagerly await the show’s premiere on August 9. Will this new project reignite the spark between the two leads? Only time will tell, but for now, fans are basking in the excitement of their reunion.