Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor issues apology adter comments on polygamy controversy

Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor recently addressed criticism after his comments on polygamy during a television program sparked controversy. His statement on the show ‘Mahfil E Ramadan’ led to public backlash, with many questioning his choice of words and intent.

During the discussion, Danish mentioned that he had religious permission for multiple marriages but had not pursued it. However, his phrasing, particularly the word “filhal” (for now), led to speculation that he might consider it in the future. This upset many viewers, who felt his remarks were insensitive towards his wife, actress Ayeza Khan. Social media users reacted strongly, with some calling his statement inappropriate.

Following the criticism, Danish shared a video addressing the situation. He acknowledged that some people were unhappy with what he said and clarified that he never meant any harm. He emphasized that he respects his wife and did not intend to offend anyone. He admitted that his wording may not have been ideal and expressed a desire to move past the issue.

View Instagram Post 1: Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor issues apology adter comments on polygamy controversy

Danish further explained that he frequently uses the word “filhal” in daily conversations because life is unpredictable. He also shared that he and Ayeza were not affected by the controversy and even found amusement in the online reactions.

Married since 2014, Danish and Ayeza have been together for over a decade and have two children. Danish has appeared in several television dramas, including ‘Jaan Nisar’ and ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.’