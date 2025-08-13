Pati Patni Aur Panga: Abhinav Makes Rubina Say ‘Sorry’, Fahad Stuns Swara With Unexpected Demand

Colors TV’s new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga has been creating buzz on the internet. Recently, the Jodi contestants appeared dressed as Bollywood’s iconic characters. However, the table turns, and this time husbands get an opportunity to make wives obey their orders. However, the tension escalates as Rubina says ‘sorry’ to Abhinav.

The upcoming episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga is set to treat viewers with something unexpected. The host Sonali Bendre announces that three husbands will get a chance to order their wives, and they will have to obey them. And the three lucky husbands were Abhinav, Gurmeet, and Fahad. Gurmeet decides to take full advantage of the opportunity and plans to take out his frustration.

Fahad makes the moment special by asking Swara to shower with flower petals wherever he places his foot. However, Abhinav fulfils every husband’s wish as he makes Rubina say ‘sorry’ to him. Abhinav assigns Rubina the task of saying ‘sorry’ 500 times to him. Rubina begins her task and, taking advantage of the opportunity, he teases her, telling her to say ‘sorry’ with the same intensity.

On the other hand, Fahad makes an unexpected demand from Swara, highlighting that all the matter happens because of one thing, and it’s Twitter. He asks Swara to delete her Twitter account, which is now known as ‘X’. And the drama escalates as Gurmeet gets into Debina’s personal space, cutting her nails with his own hands.

This unexpected twist in Pati Patni Aur Panga is sure to set Panga between the couples with the out-of-the-box demands.