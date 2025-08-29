Pati Patni Aur Panga: Hina Khan’s Mother-in-law Pulls Her Leg, Says “Nakhre Bahut Hai” – Here’s Why

Colors TV’s new reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga has been taking viewers on a laughter ride, revealing secrets of the celebrity couples. And this time it’s Hina Khan. In the upcoming special episode of the show, viewers will see Hina Khan’s mother-in-law, Lata Jaiswal, as a special guest. However, the drama will escalate as Hina’s mother-in-law says ‘Nakhre Bahut Hai’, sharing about Hina.

The latest promo of the show features Lata Jaiswal taking everyone’s attention with her bold statement about Hina. Lata reveals that she stays in the kitchen all day, and Hina sits on the dining table, despite not knowing about any spices or having anything to do with the kitchen, Hina complains about the taste of the dish, telling what’s more in the dish and what’s not.

View Instagram Post 1: Pati Patni Aur Panga: Hina Khan's Mother-in-law Pulls Her Leg, Says "Nakhre Bahut Hai" – Here's Why

Hina is left shocked as Lata goes on spilling beans about the home kitchen scenario. She hugs Rubina tight as she finds herself in trouble in a hilarious way. Continuing the story, Lata reveals that just by seeing the dish, Hina tells about it. Upon this, Munawar says Hina is basically ‘Ata Kuch Nahi Hai, Nakhre Bahut Hai’.

Reacting to this, Lata, with her playful expressions, says ‘Nakhre Bahut Hai’, prompting co-contestants and the host Munawar and Sonali Bendre to laugh.

What will happen next?

Stay tuned and watch Pati Patni Aur Panga on Colors TV!