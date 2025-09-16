Pati Patni Aur Panga: Radhe Maa and Neha Kakkar to grace Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s on-screen wedding

Colors TV‘s reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga will usher in new excitement, with the grand upcoming wedding of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani to take place in the show. The grand shaadi’s countdown has certainly begun, with the pre-wedding festivities being shown very soon in the episodes.

From the unique grandeur of the wedding ambience to the unveiling of the invitation card, Pati Patni Aur Panga will set the tone for television’s most-awaited on-screen wedding.

Well, we hear that a special episode will be shot tomorrow (17 September), which will be star-studded. This episode of Pati Patni Aur Panga will be spectacular as it will be a visual treat in all aspects. The episode will also have special guests gracing the episode, and taking the viewers through the pre-wedding enjoyments.

IWMBuzz.com have learnt that Radhe Maa, the spiritual leader, will be there to grace the occasion and offer her blessings to the would-be couple. Also seen will be Neha Kakkar, the top-notch singer who is known for her infectious energy in her songs.

This particular episode will be aired next weekend, on 27 September.

Are you all game for this spectacular on-screen wedding in Pati Patni Aur Panga?

Avika Gor has been a household name, popular for her acting chops in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Balika Vadhu, etc. Milind Chandwani was a software engineer and participated in MTV Roadies Real Heroes. The duo made their closeness public in 2020 and got engaged in June 2025.

