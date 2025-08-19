Pati Patni Aur Panga Spoiler – From Hina-Rocky To Swara-Fahad, Couples Bring Back Classic Bollywood Jodi Magic

The Colors TV new couples reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga is winning hearts, treating viewers with fun tasks, relationship insights of couples and more. And this weekend will get extra special as the much-loved couples contestants step into the shoes of some of the most iconic Bollywood jodis of all time. With these twists, viewers will get a treat in the upcoming episode. Let’s have a look at which couple has got whose character, from Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal to Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Khan

1) Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal

The adorable Hina and Rocky brought the charm of Om Shanti Om film’s Shantipriya and Om with the iconic look of the Deepika Padukone in pink lehenga while Shah Rukh Khan’s look in a red checked shirt.

2) Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina and Abhinav added a glamour quotient to the Bollywood theme with their iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham look. Rubina recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Poo energy in red latex three-piece attire while Abhinav embraced Hrithik Roshan’s character Rohan charm in an all-black leather jacket.

3) Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary

Debina and Gurmeet got that spark of Ram Leela recreating their looks from the song Tattad Tattad. Debina and Gurmeet recreated Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s charm in their inspired looks, stealing attention.

4) Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri

Sudesh and Mamta surprised fans with their Bollywood look, recreating Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s iconic looks from the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana in the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun!

5) Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar

The power couple Geeta and Pawan got the characters of iconic Rahul and Anjali from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s one of the most popular characters, leaving fans in nostalgia.

6) Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

The adorable duo of Avika and Milind bring back the charm of one of the most popular Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s characters Rahul and Simran from the sequence where they met in the film.

7) Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Khan

Swara and Fahad brought back the charm of Nargis and Raj Kapoor recreating the iconic romantic scene from the song Pyar Hua Ikrar Hua from the film Shree 420.