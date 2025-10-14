Pati Patni Aur Panga To Wrap Up Next Month, Naagin 7 Set To Take Over Time Slot [Reports]

The Colors TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga, featuring celebrity couples, entertained viewers with unexpected drama, bonding, and a glimpse of their chemistry in real life. Despite the show’s journey on the TRP chart being full of ups and downs, it won hearts with Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani’s marriage as the highlight. However, as per the latest update, the show is likely to end soon. Yes, you heard that right.

As per media reports, Pati Patni Aur Panga is wrapping up next month, i.e., November. And the upcoming show Naagin 7 will take over the time slot of Pati Patni Aur Panga. Earlier, it was reported that Naagin 7 is likely to premiere on November 1, which means the show might end before November, but no official confirmation has been made about the same, so let’s wait and watch.

With Pati Patni Aur Panga’s off-air news, fans may have been disappointed, but a bigger surprise is in store for the viewers as Naagin 7 is all set to return, which is Ekta Kapoor’s most-awaited show this year, of course, along with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Pati Patni Aur Panga is a Colors TV couples’ reality show that tests celebrity couples’ compatibility, bond, and chemistry with different tasks. Also, it will be interesting to see who will lift the trophy of the first season among contestants Hina Khan & Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor & Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri & Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat & Pawan Kumar, and Swara Bhasker & Fahad Ahmad.