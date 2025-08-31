Pavitra Rishta Fame Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battling Cancer

Television actress Priya Marathe, widely recognised for her role in Pavitra Rishta, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning. She was 38 years old and had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past year.

According to reports, despite medical care and efforts to fight the illness, Priya could not recover. Her passing has left a deep void in the television industry, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a talented performer.

Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya spent her early years in the city, completing both her schooling and college education there. She began her acting career with Marathi television, making her debut in the serial Ya Sukhanoya, and later appeared in the popular show Char Divas Sasuche.

Her work in Hindi television also brought her recognition. She played Vidya Bali in Kasamh Se, a Balaji Telefilms production, and was seen in the first season of Comedy Circus. However, it was her role as Varsha Satish in Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV that made her a household name.

Over the years, Priya appeared in several well-known shows, including Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann, Jayastute, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Her versatility and on-screen presence have earned her a dedicated fan base.

In 2012, Priya married fellow actor Shantanu Moghe, the son of respected Marathi actor Shrikant Moghe.

Her untimely death has saddened fans across the country. Priya Marathe will be remembered for her contribution to Indian television and the warmth she brought to every role.