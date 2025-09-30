Power Couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Turn Producers With Chandni Bar

Television’s most adorable power couple, Ankita Lokhande and her businessman husband, Vicky Jain, are all set to begin a new chapter together in their careers as they turn producers with the announcement of their upcoming film. The power couple recently announced their first production venture, Chandani Bar, a film that has already garnered attention in the headlines.

Known for her charismatic performance in Pavitra Rishta and her strong personality in Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita has now planned to expand her horizon beyond acting and reality TV shows. Standing strong by her side is her husband, Vicky Jain, who has always supported Ankita in her professional life and has also stepped into producing, walking hand-in-hand with his wife in this journey. Undoubtedly, Ankita and Vicky are serving ‘couple’ goals in all manners, no matter what the criticism they receive, the couple always proves why they are an inspiration.

Sharing the news of an exciting venture, the producer Sandeep Singh jointly posted a motion poster with a caption, “25 years after redefining Indian cinema, the iconic #ChandniBar reopens. Reimagined by #SandeepSingh. A cult classic reborn, blending Mumbai’s grit with Dubai’s allure, bringing back the Power, the Soul, and the Spectacle! Directed by #AjayBahl & Produced by #LegendStudios. In cinemas 3rd December 2026. #ChandniBar2026.”

Watch here-

Chandani Bar is a remake of the 2001 cult film of the same name. After 25 years, it is returning with a new vibe. Sandeep Singh will produce the film under Legend Studios and will be directed by Ajaj Bahl. Vicky Jain is co-producing the film, while Ankita Lokhande is the associate producer. The film is set to hit the theaters on December 3, 2026.

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain’s Work Front

Ankita and Vicky were recently featured on Colors TV’s comedy cooking show, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. Additionally, Vicky Jain manages his family business simultaneously.