PTC Network hosted the PTC Achievers Awards 2023 on March 26 to recognize and honour outstanding individuals, groups, and organizations that have made significant contributions to society. The event celebrated those who have inspired young people to make a positive impact in distinct fields and helped shape the development of ‘Brand India.’
The event brought together many attendees, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry leaders, and social activists. Notably, the ceremony was graced by the presence of Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, the Honourable Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture in the Government of India, and Shri. Som Parkash, Honourable Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.
Mr Rabindra Narayan, the Managing Director and President of PTC Network presented Chief Guest Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi and Guest of Honour Shri. Som Parkash with honours in recognition of their invaluable contributions to society.
The night kicked off with an enchanting musical performance by Lakhwinder Wadali, a renowned musician and singer known for his captivating live performances and soulful voice. His presence and performance were the highlights of the evening, leaving the audience mesmerized and spellbound.
During the event, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi spoke about the importance of prioritizing Indians over all the other nations during the Covid-19 breakdown. She said,” We are currently in the phase of ‘Amrit Kaal’ but, we hope to enhance the entire nation’s growth with more opportunities for Indians all over the country.” She also congratulated the winners of the PTC Achievers Awards 2023 and concluded with the quote, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh, Hindustan Ki Fateh.”
Shri. Som Parkash emphasized the importance of unity for Punjab and industrial growth and development in the state.
Meanwhile, Rabindra Narayan, MD and President of PTC Network felt honoured and privileged to be amongst all the achievers that have led such an exemplary life that others can look up to and be inspired to do better. He said,” The success of PTC Network is all thanks to the Punjabis worldwide that support us in becoming their voice for the world to hear. The parameters of success keep on changing and expanding and we wish to achieve more each day. May the tribe of achievers continue to grow with Punjabis in Punjab and worldwide.”
The PTC Network is proud to recognise and honour those who have played an essential role in advancing India’s growth and eagerly anticipates celebrating these accomplishments in near future as well.
|S. No.
|Awardees List
|1
|Dr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Saluja, Director – Ivy Pace Institute of Joint Replacement & Orthopaedics has been honoured with ‘PTC Excellence Award’ for his exemplary contribution to Orthopaedics field.
|2
|Mr. Amarjit singh Kanwar,Managing Director – Broadway Immigration Services has been honoured with “PTC Leader award ” for his outstanding contribution for Study Visa
|3
|Mr. Kamal Wadhera,CEO – TCYonline.com has been honoured with “PTC EdTech Enterpreneur of the Year” for his excellent contribution in the field of technology
|4
|Mr. Mahendar Khurana, MD – Sunder Jewellers has been honoured with “PTC Award for Excellence in” for his fruitful contribution for Golden service Standards
|5
|Mr. Sukhjeet singh Cheema,CMD – Pukhraj Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. has been honoured with “PTC Health reformer of the year” for his great contribution in Health Sector
|6
|Mr. Shamsher Singh,Social Activist – Prabh Asra has been honoured with “PTC Excellence in Social Activism” for his generous contribution for Social Activity
|7
|Mr. Amar Singh,CMD – Dasmesh Group, Malerkotla has been honoured with “PTC Award for india’s 1st Manufacturer” for his exemplary contribution in Super Seeder
|8
|MR. DALJIT SINGH THIND, President & CEO, Thind Properties, Canada , Thind Motion Films has been honoured with “PTC Global Punjabi Face of the year” for his phenomenol contribution in
|9
|Mr. Sanjeet Singh “Sunny Gill” , OWNER – NOORGARH FARM, MOGA has been honoured with “PTC Award for Excellence” for his remarkable contribution in Stud farming
|10
|Mr. Jasmeet Singh Bhatia, Director – Landmark Immigration consultants Pvt. Ltd, has been honoured with “PTC Excellence award” for his wonderful contribution Studu Visa
|11
|Mr. Gurpreet Singh Mehra, Managing Director -Ezi marriage bureau has been honoured with “PTC Award for Excellence” for his outstanding contribution in Match making
|12
|Mr. Charanjit Singh Channi, Chancellor, CT University, Ludhiana has been honoured with “PTC Education Entrepreneur – North India” for his fruitful contribution in Education Sector
|13
|Mr. Rajan Kumar, Director – Samplast Group of Industries has been honoured with “PTC Award for Excellence in Home & Industrial paints” for his incredible contribution in paint Industry
|14
|Mr. Nitin & Jatin Mahajan, Director – Alfa Hockey has been honoured with “PTC Sports Enterprenuers of the year” for his outstanding contribution in Sports
|15
|Dr. Prabhleen Singh, Author has been honoured with “PTC Youth Icon Award” for his amazing contribution in
|16
|Ms. Namita Jaspal, Heritage Conservator has been honoured with “PTC Pioneer of restoration & preservation – Heritage – Award” for his prolific contribution in Heritage Conservation
|17
|Mr Rishabh Malhotra, Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce has been honoured with “PTC Inventivepreneur Award” for his insightful contribution in
|18
|Music Maestro Janaab Puran ShahKoti has been honoured with “PTC Shiromani Samman Award” for his incredible contribution in the field of Music
|19
|Music Maestro Sh. Charanjit Ahuja Saab has been honoured with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award” for his exemplary contribution in the field of Music
|20
|Singer Pammi Bai has been felicitated with “PTC Award for excellence in Folk Music” for his outstanding contribution to the Punjabi folklore and music industry.
|21
|Mr. Rajpal Singh has been honoured with “PTC award for excellence in International sports” for his inspiring contribution in the field of global sports.