PTC Network hosted the PTC Achievers Awards 2023 on March 26 to recognize and honour outstanding individuals, groups, and organizations that have made significant contributions to society. The event celebrated those who have inspired young people to make a positive impact in distinct fields and helped shape the development of ‘Brand India.’

The event brought together many attendees, including entrepreneurs, government officials, industry leaders, and social activists. Notably, the ceremony was graced by the presence of Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, the Honourable Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture in the Government of India, and Shri. Som Parkash, Honourable Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Mr Rabindra Narayan, the Managing Director and President of PTC Network presented Chief Guest Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi and Guest of Honour Shri. Som Parkash with honours in recognition of their invaluable contributions to society.

The night kicked off with an enchanting musical performance by Lakhwinder Wadali, a renowned musician and singer known for his captivating live performances and soulful voice. His presence and performance were the highlights of the evening, leaving the audience mesmerized and spellbound.

During the event, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi spoke about the importance of prioritizing Indians over all the other nations during the Covid-19 breakdown. She said,” We are currently in the phase of ‘Amrit Kaal’ but, we hope to enhance the entire nation’s growth with more opportunities for Indians all over the country.” She also congratulated the winners of the PTC Achievers Awards 2023 and concluded with the quote, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh, Hindustan Ki Fateh.”

Shri. Som Parkash emphasized the importance of unity for Punjab and industrial growth and development in the state.

Meanwhile, Rabindra Narayan, MD and President of PTC Network felt honoured and privileged to be amongst all the achievers that have led such an exemplary life that others can look up to and be inspired to do better. He said,” The success of PTC Network is all thanks to the Punjabis worldwide that support us in becoming their voice for the world to hear. The parameters of success keep on changing and expanding and we wish to achieve more each day. May the tribe of achievers continue to grow with Punjabis in Punjab and worldwide.”

The PTC Network is proud to recognise and honour those who have played an essential role in advancing India’s growth and eagerly anticipates celebrating these accomplishments in near future as well.