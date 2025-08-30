Rabindra Narayan Quits PTC — Father of Punjabi Television Sets Sights on Global Media Empire

Rabindra Narayan, widely hailed as the Father of Punjabi Satellite Television, has officially stepped down from his role as President and Managing Director of PTC Network. After nearly two decades at the helm of India’s leading Punjabi media house, Narayan is now set to launch a new global media conglomerate that will redefine the way Punjabi content is created, distributed, and consumed across the world.

In a heartfelt statement, Narayan said:

“PTC was never just a job—it was a mission. Together with an extraordinary team, we built a network of six channels, launched many global firsts, and gave Punjabi voices a global platform. Today, I take that mission forward into a new era. The next chapter is about scale, innovation, and global reach.”

Over the last three decades, Rabindra Narayan has been the driving force behind the transformation of Punjabi-language television. Under his leadership, PTC Network became the most-watched Punjabi television network, broadcasting Gurbani from the Golden Temple, delivering trusted news, and producing top-tier entertainment and talent shows across India, North America, and beyond.

His new venture—details of which will be revealed in the coming weeks—promises to be a cross-platform global media powerhouse with a strong foundation in Punjabi values, powered by cutting-edge technology and AI-driven content creation. It will span television, OTT, digital platforms, events, and film production.

Industry insiders expect the move to shake up the Punjabi media landscape, bringing together talent, investment, and innovation on a global scale.

Narayan added:

“The love of viewers, the support of colleagues, and the trust of the Punjabi community worldwide gave me the title of ‘Father of Punjabi Television.’ That love is now the fuel driving this new global dream.”