Radhakrishn Fame Sumedh Mudgalkar Announces New Project Rascal’s, Steps Into New Genre

Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is known for his iconic role of ‘Krishna’ in the Star Bharat show Radhakrishn, is all set for his new project. Building up excitement among fans, the actor shared that he is coming up with a new project on his Instagram handle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sumedh shared a series of photos in a monochromatic setting. And with the caption, he revealed the new project name, saying, “Rascal’s coming for you!” With the new project, Sumedh is trying a new genre in theatre, and indeed, it’s a new beginning for him.

Sumedh not just shared his photo, but also those of other actors who are also part of the new project. And the cast of the new project has stars like Anusha Dandekar, Karan Bendre, and Jayesh Thakkar.

The amazing cast itself hints that something unexpected is set to come for the viewers.

Reacting to Sumedh’s new post announcing stepping into a new genre, his fans expressed their excitement.

A user said, “Super proud! Go ahead and reach beyond the sky!”

The second wrote, “VERSATILE MUDGALKAR ON HIS MISSION TO GIVE ANOTHER HIT.”

And the third commented, “Rascal’s- we’re waiting for you!”

Sumedh Mudgalkar is a powerhouse of talent. He is not just an incredible actor but also a dancer, singer, and poet who often wins hearts with his social media, and the latest one is no exception.