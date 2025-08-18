Rahul Sharma Aka Anshuman To Die In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Reports

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has fans glued to the screens with new twists every day in Abhira’s life. Recently, news of actor Rahul Sharma’s exit from the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, has surfaced online, sparking debate. However, as per the latest media reports, Rahul’s character Anshuman is likely to die in the upcoming sequence.

Yes, you heard that right. Samridhii’s parallel lead, Rahul, will die in the upcoming sequence, which further hints at lead characters Abhira and Armaan’s union. How and when Anshuman’s death will happen in the show is yet to be revealed, while confirmation about the viral news is yet to be made from the official production house.

Talking about the current storyline, Maira has accepted Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) as her mother, and now Abhira has decided to marry Anshuman as she promised, but she secretly pines for Armaan (Rohit Purohit), taking the story to a different tangent. It seems Anshuman is likely to die before Abhira and Armaan’s union, and also his demise will pave the way to their reunion.

Let’s wait and watch what happens next in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

The StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), produced by Rajan Shahi under Director’s Kut Productions, stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit play the lead roles.