Rahul Vaidya Labels Bigg Boss 19 As A Kindergarten, Calls Baseer Ali And Kunickaa Sadanand Worthy

Singer Rahul Vaidya, the Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, always creates buzz by sharing his witty and quirky opinions on the internet. This time, he shared a candid view on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 19, sparking a debate among fans with his bold statement.

Speaking his heart out, Rahul didn’t hold back in expressing his views on Bigg Boss 19, labelling the current season as equal to Kindergarten due to the immature fights and petty behaviour of the contestants. Fans could relate to the bold statement, sparking a debate online.

But wait, Rahul didn’t stop there; he also highlighted two contestants he believes are truly worthy in Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali and Kunickaa Sadanand. In his post, Rahul called all the other contestants childish, calling Baseer and Kunickaa real and truly worthy contestants. He wrote, “Baseer and Kunicka ji are the only two real and worth it contestants! Baaki sab “BALAK” hain..”

Rahul Vaidya’s comment has sparked a debate among fans on the internet, with discussions about their favorites and the contestants’ performances in the show.

Bigg Boss 19, the JioHotstar and Colors TV show, premiered on August 24 and airs daily at 9:00 PM on the OTT platform JioHotstar and then airs on television at 10:30 PM on the Colors TV channel.