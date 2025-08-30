Rahul Vaidya Takes A Dig At Social Media Culture During Ganpati Festival, Says “Only For Photos”

Bigg Boss 14 fame singer Rahul Vaidya is someone who is never afraid to voice his opinions out and loud, and this Ganpati festival, he took a strong dig at this generation’s social media culture. With his strong statement, the actor emphasized that Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is meant for devotion, togetherness, and spreading positivity, but he pointed out how it has become a photoshoot game for many, killing the real meaning of the festival and a true celebration.

On his Instagram story, Rahul shared his opinion, taking a dig at the social media culture, emphasizing that more than half of the people won’t be visiting or welcome Ganpati at home if Instagram hadn’t been there. He claimed that everything is done only for photos.

Rahul’s statement, “More than 50% people will not keep Ganpati or go for darshan if Instagram wasn’t there .. #OnlyForPhoto.”

Rahul also added that by seeing the photos, he gets confused, wondering whether it’s Ganpati Darshan or fashion show: “At times I get confused if it’s Fashion Show or Ganpati Dashan!”

In one of his stories, Rahul shared a glimpse of himself with his wife Disha at their home with Ganpati Bappa. The duo was seen wearing casual clothes. Disha wore a black t-shirt with matching bottom, while Rahul wore track pants and a t-shirt, keeping it simple yet devotional.

Rahul’s statement undoubtedly sparks debate on the internet, with many agreeing with him while others may not. But this also comes as a reminder to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi wholeheartedly and not just for the grams.