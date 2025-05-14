‘Ram Bhavan’ star Khushbu Rajendra: “A woman can be the strength behind her husband’s success”

We’ve all seen the narrative of a man supporting his wife’s educational or career goals on television and in our real lives. It’s to the point that it elicits nothing more than a shrug. But COLORS’ ‘Ram Bhavan’, starring Khushbu Rajendra as Isha and Mishkat Verma as Om, turns this trope on its head. Taking the age-old saying “behind every successful man is a woman” to a whole new level, the show puts a spotlight on Isha as the heart of this story. She stands strong beside Om, not just as a supportive wife, but as a driving force. While Om juggles his dream of landing a government job, Isha encourages him to take up work as a Zapido driver — a step forward, no matter how small.

Om isn’t perfect; his laid-back attitude has kept him unemployed and underachieving. He’s rough around the edges, flawed, and often at odds with his own potential. But even at his lowest, he doesn’t back down from standing up to his sister-in-law Gayatri’s constant jabs. What he lacks in direction, he makes up for in grit. He knows he’s meant for more — he just needs a nudge and that nudge, comes in the form of Isha, a woman of strength and quiet grace.

Khushbu Rajendra, playing the role of Isha shares her thoughts, “It’s wonderful to be part of a story that genuinely surprises people. So often, both on-screen and in real life, we’re so used to seeing men lifting the women in their lives — helping them study, pursue careers, or find their independence. And that’s beautiful. But Ram Bhavan takes that familiar idea and flips it. Isha is Om’s backbone. She’s the silent power that pushes him to become something more. It’s such a simple and subtle shift, but it sends a loud and powerful message that woman can absolutely be the strength behind her husband’s success, the wind beneath her husband’s wings. She can be the one pushing, believing, and standing by him as he builds his future. For me personally, portraying Isha made me reflect on the quiet strength of the women around me, the patience they hold, the way they carry their families without asking for credit.”

