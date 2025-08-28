Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta Welcome Ganpati Into Their New Dream Home ‘Suabhagya’

Television’s IT couple, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, have once again served ‘couple’ goals with their new achievement together. The couple marked their Ganesh Chaturthi with a double celebration as they inaugurated their new dream house in Mumbai, which they named ‘Suabhagya’.

Ravi and Sargun are known for their inspiring journey in the Indian entertainment world, from starting as TV actors to working in films and transitioning into producers, successfully running their projects. This year, the couple achieved a big milestone as they bought their new home, and to make this moment filled with joy, devotion, and love, the duo welcomed Bappa into their home.

The couple performed the grih pravesh ceremony with all traditions, and Ganpati Bappa became the first guest to bless their home. Ravi shared the photos from the grih pravesh and Bappa’s welcome ceremony on his Instagram handle. Ravi looked charming in a red kurta, while Sargun looked pretty in a pink silk saree, adorned with minimal yet traditional makeup and a hairdo.

Riddhi Dogra and Nia Sharma were among the guests who shared a glimpse of Ravi and Sargun’s new home, which is a perfect example of classy aesthetics. Riddhi congratulated the couple and said, “May the god’s light always keep shining on your back! @ravidubey2312 @sargunmehta.”

On the other hand, Nia Sharma was mesmerized by the beautiful view from Ravi and Sargun’s house’s balcony. The actress wishes to live in this house, and Ravi invited her to stay in whenever she wants.

Watch here-