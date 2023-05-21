RIP: Bengali TV actress Suchandra Dasgupta passes away in tragic road accident

Deaths are never easy to deal with and well, when it comes at a very relatively young age, it's all the way more tough and for real. Bengali TV actress Suchandra Dasgupta is no more

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming from the Bengali regional TV entertainment industry. Earlier as well, on many occasions in the past, we have heard reports and updates of actors and members of the entertainment industry passing away due to sad and unfortunate events beyond human control. This time as well, we hear a tragic news about a talented Bengali actress.

As per the latest media reports in ABP Bangla, Bengali TV actress Suchandra Dasgupta is unfortunately no more. She reportedly passed away after a tragic road accident. The accident reportedly took place in the Baranagar area of West Bengal. As per reports, she had booked an app-bike ride for her way home after shooting. Reports suggest that while returning home, her app-bike collided with a truck and that’s when she unfortunately passed away on the spot. Reports suggest that she lives in the Sodepur area. Reports suggest that the truck driver has been reportedly arrested by the Baranagar Police. As per reports, the traffic condition took a hit near BT Road after the accident post which the local police took control over the situation.

She has been a talented and hardworking actress during her lifetime and she certainly had a promising career going forward had the unfortunate situation not taken place. Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give the family and well-wishers the strength to bear with his heartbreaking loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com