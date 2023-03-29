A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in for all fans and loyal supporters of famous veteran British TV comedian Paul O’Grady.

The performing artiste achieved fame as deag queen Lily Savage before eventually becoming a much-loved comedian and host on British TV. As per the media reports in The Hollywood Reporter, O’Grady’s partner Andre Portasio remarked that he passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday evening. She was quoted as saying,

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humor, wit and compassion.”

For the unversed, Born in Birkenhead, near Liverpool, in 1955, O’Grady was working as a local authority care worker when he began performing as Savage, a tart-tongued Liverpudlian drag queen. Lily Savage moved to British TV in the 90s, including a stint hosting talk show called ‘The Lily Savage Show’.

Paul O’Grady, British TV Comedian Known for Drag Queen Persona Lily Savage, Dies at 67 https://t.co/UsxOV6ouSO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 29, 2023

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give the entire family the strength and courage to deal with this loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com