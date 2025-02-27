RIP: Gossip Girl actress Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg, best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, passed away at 39. Sources confirmed to The Post that she was found by her mother early Wednesday morning at her Manhattan residence in One Columbus Place, a luxury apartment complex near Central Park.

Authorities stated that Trachtenberg was discovered “unconscious and unresponsive” before being pronounced dead by EMS workers. The NYPD has ruled out foul play, and an autopsy will be conducted by the city’s medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.

Sources told ABC News that the actress had recently undergone a liver transplant and was believed to be experiencing complications. Despite speculation, her death has been classified as natural causes.

In recent months, Trachtenberg has shared concerning images on Instagram, where she had 800,000 followers. The photos, in which she appeared frail and noticeably thin, led some fans to express worry about her health. While there was speculation about substance abuse, sources close to the actress cited her medical struggles as the primary concern.

Trachtenberg gained prominence as Dawn Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and later became a fan favourite as Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl. She earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice TV Villain in 2012 for the latter.

Her acting portfolio spanned television and film, with appearances in Mercy, Weeds, and Truth or Scare. She made a brief return in the Gossip Girl reboot in 2022. She starred in EuroTrip, 17 Again, and The Scribbler on the big screen.

Just last month, Trachtenberg reminisced about her Buffy days, posting a throwback photo with co-star Sarah Michelle Gellar. She also made a pop culture mark with a cameo in Fall Out Boy’s 2007 music video This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race.

Trachtenberg’s death has left fans and colleagues mourning a life cut short. Her legacy in television and film remains a testament to her talent and versatility.