RIP: MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo passes away at 46

Jock Zonfrillo is unfortunately no more

A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the world of MasterChef. As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, celebrity chef and MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo is unfortunately no more. He passed away at the age of 46 in Melbourne. His demise has certainly come as a major shock to the culinary industry, fans and followers. The exact reason behind his demise is not known yet.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. May God give his entire family the strength to bear with this heartbreaking loss. For updates, stay tuned to only IWMBuzz.com