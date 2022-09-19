A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in India TV News, TV actress Nishi Singh who’s best known for ‘Qubool Hai’ unfortunately passed away. She reportedly passed away after suffering a stroke or paralysis. She unfortunately passed away just 2 days after her 50th birthday.

Her husband Sanjay Singh Badli was quoted by E-Times saying,

“After she suffered the second stroke on February 3 (a year after the first stroke), she started showing signs of recovery. However, she suffered another one in May 2022 and her health started deteriorating. We admitted her to the hospital and she was discharged later. Last few weeks, she found it difficult to eat because of a severe throat infection. She stopped eating solid food. and we could only feed her liquids. The biggest irony is that we celebrated her 50th birthday the day before yesterday (September 16). Though she couldn’t talk, she seemed very happy.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com