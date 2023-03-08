A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the Bengali regional entertainment industry.

As per the latest media reports by Times Of India, Bengali TV actor Arijit Banerjee who’s so far been a part of many popular shows and theatre projects has unfortunately passed away. He was 40 when he breathed his last. The shattering news has left his industry peers and co-actors in serious shock. For the unversed, he was reportedly not keeping well for the past few days and had complained of chest and neck pain along with few other issues. His condition reportedly deteriorated on March 6 post which he was rushed to a private hospital. Some of the best shows that he’s been a part of are Tin Shaktir Aadhar-Trishul’, ‘Rani Rashmoni’, ‘Sree Chaitanya’, ‘Gopal Bhar’ to name a few. Bengali audiences have seen Arijit essayed versatile characters be it a role with grey shades or comic touch. His performance in ‘Rani Rashmoni’ and ‘Gopal Bhar’ was praised by the audience.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.