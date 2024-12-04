RIP! Tamil TV actor Yuvanraj Nethrun passes away after battling cancer

Beloved Tamil television actor Yuvanraj Nethrun has sadly passed away after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. According to a report from India Today, he ultimately succumbed to the relentless effects of the illness. Yuvanraj leaves behind a grieving family, including his wife, the talented actress Deepa Murugan, and their two young daughters, Anchana and Abenaya. His loss resonates deeply within the entertainment community and among his fans, who will remember him for his contributions to the industry and the joy he brought to many.

Following Nethrun’s demise, his last post on Instagram went viral. In the post, he shared a picture of some homemade cookies his younger daughter Anchana had prepared for him. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “My 2nd daughter Anchana prepared home-made biscuits with brown sugar and wheat, very tasty.”

Yuvanraj Nethrun has made quite a name for himself in the world of reality television, showcasing his exceptional talents and charisma. He notably clinched first place on the popular dance competition show, Masthana Masthana, where his impressive dance moves and captivating performances left a lasting impression on both judges and audiences alike. In addition to this significant achievement, he also graced the stage of Jodi Number 1, demonstrating his skills in a different format that celebrates couples in dance. Furthermore, Yuvanraj has made appearances in Super Kudumbam, amongst other engaging shows, further solidifying his status as a versatile performer in the entertainment industry. His wife Deepa Nethrun is also a well-known actress. She currently stars in the Zee5 serial Ninaithaale Inikkum.

The loss of Yuvanraj has left his fans in shock. A lot of his fans and well-wishers expressed their solidarity to the family and grief over the passing away of this fine actor.

RIP!!