A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in ladies and gentlemen from the world of art.

As per the latest media reports in the Indian Express, veteran artiste Vivan Sundaram is unfortunately no more. He passed away at a hospital in Delhi where he was admitted for a long time following brain hemorrhage earlier this year. He was 79 when he breathed his last and is currently survived by his wife, art historian and curator Geeta Kapur.

For the unversed, Vivan was born in Shimla in the year 1943. His father Kalyan Sundaram was the chairman of Law Commission Of India from the time period of 1968-1971. Long back, during an interview with The Indian Express, he was quoted about his art saying,

“I am a child of May ’68, the kind of freedom it gave… One did not need to have a particular style. I quick flip, and there is no one notation. From the beginning I did not work with ‘I have to find my style and for the next 40 years I will have that stamp on my work’. Something in that historical moment urged me to continuously question and shift, both thematically, politically and linguistically, in terms of art. Connecting with people from different disciplines has always informed my work.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.