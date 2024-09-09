Television | TV News

Rubina Dilaik plays a cop in Palash Mucchal's next film titled Hum Tum Maktoob. Fans of Rubina are already brimming with super-energy as they see her picture in the new avatar.

Actress Rubina Dilaik made her Bollywood debut with an outstanding portrayal in the film Ardh. Now, Rubina is all set and shooting for her second film titled Hum Tum Maktoob with Palash Mucchal. Recently, the actress announced the start of her film on social media where she posted a picture with Palash and announced that they are working together again. Today, we have more clarity on the role that Rubina Dilaik plays in the film. Rubina’s recent picture on social media in the avatar of a cop has actually garnered a great reaction from her fans. They are happy and excited to see Rubina play a cop in this film. Knowing the tremendous calibre and range of acting calibre that Rubina possesses, her fans are really looking forward to this film.

Ardh, which was Rubina’s first film was also directed by Palash Mucchal. It had Rubina Dilaik with Rajpal Yadav, and explored the ordeal of a struggling actor and the challenges faced by transgender people in India. It was a heartwarming story about love, sacrifice, and hope.

Coming back to the latest, Palash Mucchal put up an Instagram story of Rubina in the cop’s avatar and stated that he shot it through a secret camera.

You can check the picture and story here.

Well, this is certainly a different role for Rubina and her fans look forward to this outing being successful for Rubina.

As for Rubina, she has been focussing more on the web and feature films of late. Her last TV appearance was in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where she played a transgender character, which gave her huge appreciation.

We wait to see what Rubina has to offer in this commanding role of a cop in Hum Tum Maktoob.