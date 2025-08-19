Rubina Dilaik Shares ‘I Am In A Protected Environment’ Amid Heavy Rains And Landslides In Himachal

Popular TV actress Rubina Dilaik, who hails from Himachal Pradesh, on her social media, posted a bunch of photos sharing an update to her fans amidst the heavy rainfall and tragic landslide in her hometown. The Shakti actress often treats fans with insights from her personal life in her hometown, from cutting veggies from her farm to embracing her culture, and has now revealed that though her hometown was hit by heavy rainfall and landslides which have affected several people, she is safe and in a protected environment.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina posted a bunch of photos of the beautiful escape amidst the tragic situation. Rubina with her daughters is staying with her sister and her daughter at a hotel. The adorable photos from the staycation show that the actress is doing fine. However, on a long note, the actress acknowledged the tragic incident in her hometown, emphasizing that her family relocated to a safer place but several people, including her relatives, are suffering.

Rubina’s note reads, “Past 5days were a roller coaster! Landslide and heavy rains in Himachal has caused a lot of damage to roads, highways, fields, in short many families are affected severely! My heart goes out to those (including my relatives) who are suffering! I just wanted to say I am safe and so is my family with God’s Grace, though I couldn’t hold my daughters in my arms for long, I am grateful they are healthy and happy and offcourse in a protected environment! Here is a glimpse of relief we had at @leeladhartranquility, who were kind to open their gates for us in these times of stress and unexpected circumstances.”

Rubina Dilaik last appeared in the show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, which witnessed Karan Kundrra and Elvish Yadav as the winners. Currently, she appears in the Colors TV reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga with her actor husband Abhinav Shukla.