Rupali Ganguly Wins Hearts As She Visits Viraj Ghelani’s Ailing Grandmother In Hospital

We are very well aware of the love and support Rupali Ganguly gets, and the credit goes to her character of Anupama. People became her fans after watching her in the show Anupamaa, and one of her die-hard fans is content creator Viraj Ghelani’s grandmother. We have often seen the creator’s grandmother getting hooked to the screens when Rupali delivers her performance in the show. However, she has been suffering from illness for a few days now, and to encourage her, Rupali visited her.

Sharing about his grandmother’s health update, Viraj shared that Rupali Ganguly, whom his grandmother loves a lot, has been in constant touch with him since his grandmother got ill. And not just that, this time, the actress took time off from her hectic schedule to travel all the way to Kandivali and visit his grandmother in the hospital. He shared, “The moment @rupaliganguly got to know Nani is not doing good with her health. She followed up regularly on call with me and made sure every thing was going good. Yesterday the moment she could squeeze time from shoot, she came home to Kandivali and spent some time with nani and nani, oh my god she was soo happy.”

Further, Viraj highlighted how his grandmother became like a kid enjoying her fan girl moment with Rupali and said, “She was like a kid meeting her favourite superhero… Lots of love and thank you @rupaliganguly.”

With her kind gestures for her special fan, Rupali Ganguly won hearts. The photos show the actress adoring Viraj’s grandmother by kissing her hands and wishing her good health and a speedy recovery. This moment is just unmissable.