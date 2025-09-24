Sana Amin Sheikh Hospitalized After Battling Fever For 10 Days

Sana Amin Sheikh, a popular Indian TV actress, has been hospitalized now. The actress on her social media shared her health update with fans, revealing that she has been suffering from a fever for the last few days, and today she had to get admitted to the hospital.

On her Instagram story, Sana posted a picture of her hand with multiple syringes. Expressing her frustration, the actress in the text questions what kind of fever it is, emphasizing that she has been struggling with this for the last ten days, and as it was not getting better, she had to get hospitalized.

The text reads, “Yeh kaunsa bukhaar hai 10 din ho gaye.. Hospitalised hona padha hai aaj..”

Sana Sheikh On The Work Front

Sana Sheikh is a well-known Indian actress and radio jockey. She has worked hard and has carved her niche in the industry. Sana Sheikh is currently appearing in the Gujarati show United States of Gujarat on Colors Gujarati.

Besides that, the actress has been part of several hit shows, including Jeet Jayenge Hum, Gustakh Dil, Krishnadasi, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Tere Shehar Mein, and others. In addition, she has appeared in projects like Table No. 21, Island City, Bamfaad, and others as a side character.

However, we wish Sana Amin Sheikh a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back on-screen very soon.